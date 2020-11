DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has beaten Wales 32-9 at Lansdowne Road in the opening match of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Ireland 32 (Quinn Roux, James Lowe tries; Jonathan Sexton conversion, 2 penalties, Billy Burns 2 penalties, Conor Murray conversion, 2 penalties), Wales 9 (Leigh Halfpenny 3 penalties). HT: 16-6