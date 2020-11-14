The Latest: McEnany says Trump is not at point of conceding

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Donald Trump is “not even at that point yet” when it comes to conceding to President-elect Joe Biden.

McEnany tells Fox Business News on Friday that Trump believes he will be president and have a second term.

When told it would look sad if he did not attend the inauguration on Jan. 20, McEnany said, “I think the president will attend his own inauguration. He would have to be there in fact.”

McEnany continued to raise unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and maintained that “when every legal vote is counted” Trump would win.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election despite her claims. Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well, and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President-elect Joe Biden is unlikely to get sweeping health care changes through a closely divided Congress, but there’s a menu of narrower actions he can choose from to make a tangible difference on affordability and coverage for millions of people.

1:50 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump will make remarks Friday on Operation Warp Speed, the multi-agency effort to get a vaccine to the public quickly and safely.

Trump has avoided public gatherings since Election Day and has declined to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump received a briefing on Operation Warp Speed earlier Friday. The briefing occurred one day after the U.S. set a single-day record of more than 160,000 coronavirus cases.

Public health experts worry that Trump’s refusal to take aggressive action on the pandemic or to coordinate with the Biden team during the final two months of his presidency will only worsen the effects of the virus and hinder the nation’s ability to swiftly distribute a vaccine next year.