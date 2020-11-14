NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84

File-This Jan. 25, 2011, file photo shows 1956 Heisman Trophy winner and Louisville native Paul Hornung smiling at comments by former coach Howard Sch... File-This Jan. 25, 2011, file photo shows 1956 Heisman Trophy winner and Louisville native Paul Hornung smiling at comments by former coach Howard Schnellenberger during the Paul Hornung Award ceremony in Louisville, Ky. Hornung, the dazzling “Golden Boy” of the Green Bay Packers whose singular ability to generate points as a runner, receiver, quarterback, and kicker helped turn them into an NFL dynasty, has died, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was 84. (AP Photo/Brian Bohannon)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Paul Hornung, the dazzling “Golden Boy” of the Green Bay Packers whose singular ability to generate points as a runner, receiver, quarterback and kicker helped turn the team into an NFL dynasty, died Friday. He was 84.

Hornung won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame. He was the NFL MVP in 1961 and played on four championship teams (1961, ’62, ‘65 and ’66).

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

Hornung and another of the league’s top stars, Detroit’s Alex Karras, were suspended for 1963 by Commissioner Pete Rozelle for betting on NFL games and associating with undesirable persons. They returned to the NFL the next year.

Hornung won the Heisman as a quarterback. But he switched to halfback in the pros and was one of the NFL's most dynamic players in Green Bay.

