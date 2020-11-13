New Taipei City lights up Christmas tree hoping for 6 million visitors

New Taipei City launches the 10th edition of Christmasland on Friday. New Taipei City launches the 10th edition of Christmasland on Friday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With one month and 12 days to go, New Taipei City lit its Christmas tree Friday (Nov. 13), hoping for 6 million visitors despite COVID-19 raging across the world.

While the number of confirmed infections has been rising, approaching 600, Taiwan has been praised as a model in the battle against the pandemic, with no lockdowns or mass restrictions.

Nevertheless, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said during the Christmas tree ceremony that in addition to having fun, the city's residents should protect their health, wear masks and socially distance. Even so, visitors to the site near Banqiao Railway Station were reportedly more concerned about traffic jams than infection risks, CNA reported.

The tree forms part of the 10th edition of “Christmasland,” which will last until Jan. 3 and features light shows and installations inspired by Walt Disney characters such as Snow White, Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland.

This year’s event will be open longer and is larger in scale than any of the previous editions, with over 100 LED lights and lasers projecting images on to the city government building, officials said.