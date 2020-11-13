Co-Wealth Management Consultant Commercial Consulting Company Can Help Applying Technology Voucher Programme (TVP) for Other Companies Without Difficulty

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 November 2020 - The government has launched the Technology Voucher Program (TVP) for some time, and the amount and conditions have been widened. But some companies still have difficulty in applying for TVP. The TVP scheme is a subsidy scheme set up using government public funds, and certain criteria are also set for approval to ensure that the scheme can be used appropriately. Therefore, from the beginning of the submission of the application documents to the successful receipt of the funding amount, one has to go through different levels which is a waste of time and energy for small and medium-sized enterprises!





There are three major difficulties in the application process:



1. Request a quotation

First, the application company needs to find at least 3 IT Vendor companies. Do not ever think it is easy to ensure that Vendor signs the "Integrity Clause" and the "Anti-Biddering Clause" when requesting quotations. In fact, they may consider that they are pacers without getting business successfully, so they are unwilling to provide quotations when the VENDOR service provider realizes the applicants are applying for TVP.

2. Submit the application form and required information

The government will require the TVP applicant company to provide company documents, such as Invoice, Audit Report, and other related documents. In addition, the government will require applicants to write a detailed report explaining what technological difficulties their company has in its operations, how technology can help their company, and so on.

3. Quality inspection

It is not easy to find a suitable supplier among many IT suppliers. Due to the uneven fees and supplier quality, if the applicant company lacks the expertise in IT, there is a high chance that the finished product will not be as expected and it is a waste of time and effort.

The professional business consultant/corporate consultant team of Co-Wealth Management Consultant Limited has more than 5 years of experience in applying for government funding schemes. It provides professional government funding advisory services for SME funding in Hong Kong. The TVP advisory services cover different types of government funding programs. As of mid-2019, Co-Wealth has assisted more than 300 Hong Kong enterprises and organizations to apply for various government funding funds to help them make good use of government resources and enhance the company's market competitiveness.

Co-Wealth's SME Funding consulting services include:

Technology Voucher Program (TVP)

Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading and Domestic Sales (BUD) / BUD Enterprise Support Programme

BUD Fund Mainland Programme

BUD Fund FTA / ASEAN Programme

SME Export Marketing Fund (EMF)

Retail Technology Adoption Assistance Scheme / Retail Sector Subsidy Scheme (ReTAAS)

Distance Business Programme (D-Biz)

Independent Financial Advisor / Purchase of Insurance /Financial Advisory Company

Medical Insurance / Group Medical

Labour Insurance / Purchase of Labour Insurance

Set up Corporate MPF account

IT Services: Website Design, App Development, Open Online Shop

Business consultants/corporate consultants are designed to provide customers with breakthrough strategies. It is conceivable that the process is complicated, so they need to have good problem-solving skills and professional skills. In this era of strategic and technological integration, they work closely with the electronic technology team to provide customers with technology-driven transformation ideas.

In addition, the consultant team is supported by research and analysts. The research department is not only responsible for analyzing data and conducting on-site inspections, but also assisting in the development and testing of hypothetical models and analyzing industry trends. Execution is an important key to business success. Consultants not only create ideas. After all, the industry is very focused on results. They need to help clients continue to improve their performance and bring measurable productivity, cost and quality improvements, which involve business transformation and management execution optimization.

Co-Wealth Management Consultant Limited

