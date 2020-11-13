Taiwan dismisses fears over Paraguay ties following WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Paraguay did not speak out on behalf of Taiwan at this week’s World Health Assembly (WHA) but it did send a letter of support, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday (Nov. 13), dismissing fears about the future of ties with the island’s only South American ally.

China succeeded in keeping Taiwan away from the global health event, despite its success in the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As on previous occasions, several of the island’s 15 diplomatic allies spoke out in favor of its participation, but Paraguay was not among those, Mirror Media reported.

MOFA said there was no problem with the relationship, as the government of Paraguay had written a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) supporting Taiwan’s case. At the United Nations General Assembly in September, President Mario Abdo Benítez delivered a pre-recorded address in which he expressed approval of Taipei’s quest to join world bodies, MOFA added.

The ministry said it welcomed all forms of support from allies. In Paraguay’s case, both countries were cooperating closely, especially when combating the pandemic, as Taiwan had supplied its ally with the necessary protective equipment, MOFA concluded.