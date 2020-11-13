Student falls from NTU building, 3rd incident in 5 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) reported another student falling from a school building on Friday (Nov. 13), making it the third incident – with two deaths – on the university’s campus in five days.

A 22-year-old male student, surnamed Chen, fell from the top of a building belonging to the College of Social Sciences on Friday afternoon. The emergency medical team arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a report and found Chen lying unconscious near a pond next to the building.

Chen’s condition is unclear at the moment. He did not leave a note at the scene, but authorities have ruled out the possibility of another person being involved in the incident.

The fall took place shortly after NTU President Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) sent a letter to all students and faculty members of Taiwan's top learning establishment. This followed the loss of two lives on campus earlier this week.

“Although the university has implemented a variety of channels to assist our students, faculties, and colleagues in times of need, we still feel sadness and regret that these tragic losses could not be avoided,” Kuan wrote. He acknowledged the school administration had not done enough in terms of providing counseling services and help.

Kuan called on all faculty members to reach out to students and “better understand their physical and mental condition, in order to offer them needed assistance.” He also encouraged students to seek help from the school while supporting one another at this time of difficulties.

A 26-year-old student from China, surnamed Wu, was discovered to have been dead for some time in his dorm room on Wednesday (Nov. 11). He had left a suicide note at the scene, and it was reported that his death was linked to suffering from a long-term illness.

On Monday (Nov.9), a female student surnamed Yang fell from the top of a seven-floor building on the university grounds. The 20-year-old did not leave behind any note, so the exact circumstances of her fall remain unclear. However, Liberty Times reported that Yang had recently been suffering from depression.

The NTU Student Counseling Center said on Thursday it had approached students who might have been affected by the recent deaths as well as at-risk groups that the school has been monitoring. The school promised to improve safety measures in some areas.