Taiwan, Philippines sign MOU to combat human trafficking, illegal immigration

Human trafficking has become a global issue. (The Chronicle, Shanelle Somers photo). Human trafficking has become a global issue. (The Chronicle, Shanelle Somers photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) on Friday (Nov. 13) announced the governments of Taiwan and the Philippines have signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Immigration Affairs and Human Trafficking Prevention and Control."

MOI stated via a press release that since the Philippines is Taiwan’s closest neighbor they had decided to partner up on combating human trafficking, which has become a global issue, CNA reported. The signing of the memorandum on Oct. 19 will improve anti-human trafficking cooperation between the two nations and facilitate exchanges on how to improve immigration controls, the ministry said.

Taiwan and the Philippines have increasingly worked together on immigration matters over the decades.

According to MOI, the National Immigration Agency has organized the "International Workshop on the Prevention of Human Trafficking" since 1996 and Philippine officials, experts, and scholars have been invited to attend every year. This workshop has helped Taiwan establish productive exchanges with the Philippines and other global partners, the ministry added.