AP PHOTOS: Virus ward doctor runs from dawn to dark in Italy

Dr. Elisabetta Teti, with deep marks left on the face by wearing the mask, smiles as she wears a new mask at the end of medical checks in a sub-intens... Dr. Elisabetta Teti, with deep marks left on the face by wearing the mask, smiles as she wears a new mask at the end of medical checks in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti has dinner with her husband Stefano Capasso at their home in Rome, Saturday Nov. 7, 2020. As this heavy day draws to a close, they... Dr. Elisabetta Teti has dinner with her husband Stefano Capasso at their home in Rome, Saturday Nov. 7, 2020. As this heavy day draws to a close, they share a late evening meal that he prepared. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti stands in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessan... Dr. Elisabetta Teti stands in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti leaves the Tor Vergata hospital in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. As an infectious diseases specialist at Tor Vergata Polyclinic Ho... Dr. Elisabetta Teti leaves the Tor Vergata hospital in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. As an infectious diseases specialist at Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital on the outskirts of Rome, her workday Saturday Nov. 7 began in darkness and ended in darkness. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

60-year-old Nazzareno Santilli, breathing under oxygen CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) headgear ventilation, smiles back to Dr. Elisabetta Tet... 60-year-old Nazzareno Santilli, breathing under oxygen CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) headgear ventilation, smiles back to Dr. Elisabetta Teti in the sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Communication is challenging when patients wear oxygen helmets and Teti is covered by layers of protective gear. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

60-year-old Nazzareno Santilli, breathing under oxygen CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) headgear ventilation, talks to Dr. Elisabetta Teti in t... 60-year-old Nazzareno Santilli, breathing under oxygen CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) headgear ventilation, talks to Dr. Elisabetta Teti in the sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Communication is challenging when patients wear oxygen helmets and Teti is covered by layers of protective gear. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

60-year-old Patient Nazzareno Santilli, breathes under oxygen CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) headgear ventilation looks on as Dr. Elisabetta ... 60-year-old Patient Nazzareno Santilli, breathes under oxygen CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) headgear ventilation looks on as Dr. Elisabetta Teti encourages his bed neighbor in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Communication is challenging when patients wear oxygen helmets and Teti is covered by layers of protective gear. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

60-year-old Nazzareno Santilli, breathing under oxygen CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) headgear ventilation, closes his eyes as he tries to li... 60-year-old Nazzareno Santilli, breathing under oxygen CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) headgear ventilation, closes his eyes as he tries to listen to Dr. Elisabetta Teti's in the sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Communication is challenging when patients wear oxygen helmets and Teti is covered by layers of protective gear. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti wears protective gear before starting the second round of medical examinations in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata... Dr. Elisabetta Teti wears protective gear before starting the second round of medical examinations in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti talks on the phone about a patient's condition as she has her lunch in her room of the infectious diseases department hosting the ... Dr. Elisabetta Teti talks on the phone about a patient's condition as she has her lunch in her room of the infectious diseases department hosting the sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti talks on the phone in the sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Whe... Dr. Elisabetta Teti talks on the phone in the sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. When she does not visit Teti is constantly on the phone with other departments because this Saturday she was the only infectious diseases specialist in the hospital. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti explains to 67-year-old patient Roberto Tortosa how his new respirator works, in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata ... Dr. Elisabetta Teti explains to 67-year-old patient Roberto Tortosa how his new respirator works, in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti visits COVID-19 patient 67-year-old Roberto Tortosa, in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in R... Dr. Elisabetta Teti visits COVID-19 patient 67-year-old Roberto Tortosa, in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti, flanked by colleagues Pier Giorgio Pace, right, and Simona Tedde reads the medical record of a patient before the medical examina... Dr. Elisabetta Teti, flanked by colleagues Pier Giorgio Pace, right, and Simona Tedde reads the medical record of a patient before the medical examination in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Pier Giorgio Pace helps his colleague Elisabetta Teti to wear protective suits before starting their first round medical examinations in a sub-int... Dr. Pier Giorgio Pace helps his colleague Elisabetta Teti to wear protective suits before starting their first round medical examinations in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Doctors Elisabetta Teti, foreground, and Pier Giorgio Pace wear protective suits before starting the first round of medical examinations in a sub-inte... Doctors Elisabetta Teti, foreground, and Pier Giorgio Pace wear protective suits before starting the first round of medical examinations in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti checks her notes at the infectious diseases department of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. On... Dr. Elisabetta Teti checks her notes at the infectious diseases department of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. On Saturday Teti was handling two sub-intensive care Covid Units with 28 patients, 18 of them in breathing helmets. She was also supervising the COVID-19 cases flowing non-stop into the emergency room, a total of roughly 70 people with the deadly coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti leaves the meeting room after the morning briefing at the infectious disease department of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in... Dr. Elisabetta Teti leaves the meeting room after the morning briefing at the infectious disease department of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. On Saturday Teti was handling two sub-intensive care Covid Units with 28 patients, 18 of them in breathing helmets. She was also supervising the COVID-19 cases flowing non-stop into the emergency room, a total of roughly 70 people with the deadly coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti, second from left, takes notes during the morning briefing at the infectious disease department of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hosp... Dr. Elisabetta Teti, second from left, takes notes during the morning briefing at the infectious disease department of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. On Saturday Teti was handling two sub-intensive care Covid Units with 28 patients, 18 of them in breathing helmets. She was also supervising the COVID-19 cases flowing non-stop into the emergency room, a total of roughly 70 people with the deadly coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti drives her car on her way to the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Teti recalls the nightmare weeks... Dr. Elisabetta Teti drives her car on her way to the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Teti recalls the nightmare weeks when the pandemic erupted in Italy and girds herself for what her life will be like through the coming winter months as COVID-19 surges through Italy, with tens of thousands of people being diagnosed and hundreds dying every day. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Dr. Elisabetta Teti, a 39-year old infectious diseases specialist, drinks her coffee as she has breakfast in her living room, in Rome, early Saturday,... Dr. Elisabetta Teti, a 39-year old infectious diseases specialist, drinks her coffee as she has breakfast in her living room, in Rome, early Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The workday begins in darkness, her husband still asleep when she slips out of their apartment for the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in the outskirts of Rome. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Doctor Elisabetta Teti wears a protective suit as she walks before starting the first round of visit in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Verga... Doctor Elisabetta Teti wears a protective suit as she walks before starting the first round of visit in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ROME (AP) — Dr. Elisabetta Teti recalls the nightmare weeks when the coronavirus first erupted in Italy and girds herself for what her life will be like through the coming winter if tens of thousands of Italians are still getting diagnosed with COVID-19 and hundreds are dying every day.

Teti, an infectious disease specialist at a hospital on the outskirts of Rome, already begins and ends her workday in darkness. AP Photographer Alessandra Tarantino followed the 39-year-old doctor one recent Saturday, from her home, through a 12-hour shift caring for patients needing sub-intensive care, and home again, exhausted.

The numbers the pandemic is producing at Vergata Polyclinic Hospital are numbing. Teti ticks them off: 28 admitted patients in two COVID-19 units, 18 of them wearing the medical helmets they need to keep breathing; 70 patients in the emergency room, where many are aided by simple oxygen masks; and 10, the the number of minutes it takes Teti to “dress up” in protective gear before she can begin her rounds.

The process she completes in a special, sanitized room involves carefully putting on a protective gown, two pairs of gloves taped around the wrists, two face masks, a hair cap and a visor. It takes even longer for the doctor to “undress,” since she applies sanitizing gel to her gloved hands every time she strips off one of her protective layers.

Teti arrives at the hospital as staff members deal with a patient who died during the night. Nurses roll the body away on a gurney. Teti turns her attention to the living.

Communication is challenging when patients wear oxygen helmets and Teti is covered by layers of protective gear. But her energy and warmth carry across the physical barriers. A male patient in his 60s smiles back. Teti exudes confidence and optimism as she passes from bed to bed.

But when she returns to the meeting room where doctors review patient charts, she acknowledges that trying to keep people with this dangerous virus alive exacts an emotional toll.

At first, most of the medical staff found excuses when the hospital first offered them group psychological support sessions, Teti says. Now, they realize they need the help, and the doctors have started counseling sessions as a team, she says.

Fear of inadvertently transmitting the virus colors Teti's private life, too. During the first months of the pandemic, Teti and her husband, Stefano Capasso, wore masks at home. They refrained from even exchanging a kiss for months. She slept on the bed, Capasso on a couch.

On this Saturday, the doctor's husband was still asleep when she slipped out of their apartment after a quick coffee at dawn. But as another heavy day draws to a close, they sit together at their dining table and share the late evening meal he prepared for them.

