Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Tainan Art Museum kickstarts ‘Vienna Month’ in southern Taiwan

Music, art, food, and films to introduce Austrian culture in month-long series of events

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/13 15:59
Tainan Art Museum kickstarts ‘Vienna Month’ in southern Taiwan.

Tainan Art Museum kickstarts ‘Vienna Month’ in southern Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A month-long festival celebrating Viennese culture will start Saturday (Nov. 14) at the Tainan Art Museum.

The festival is part of a series of events in the run-up to 2024, the 400th anniversary of Tainan’s founding. The museum is scheduled to put on an exhibition dedicated to the Austrian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt (1862-1918).

The month will be marked with exhibitions, cinema, cuisine, and music performances, jointly organized by the museum, Tainan City Government, and Austrian Office Taipei, wrote CNA.

A portfolio of lithographs by Klimt will be featured at the exhibition Uneven Horizons – The International Taiwanese Printing 1957-1983. Tricky Women, an international animation festival, will screen 12 short films related to the Central European country Nov. 14-20.

An outdoor beer party, the Vienna Oktoberfest, will take place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, offering craft beers and Austrian-style culinary treats. Admission is free.

The month-long event will culminate in a classical music concert on Dec. 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., presented by the Taiwan Chi-Mei Mandolin Orchestra and featuring a repertoire of Austrian musical pieces including the "Blue Danube" and "Vienna, City of My Dreams." Visit the website to register for a seat at the concert, which is free of charge.
Austria
Vienna
Tainan Art Museum
Tainan
concert

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Ju Percussion Group to join world in virtual concert
Taiwan's Ju Percussion Group to join world in virtual concert
2020/11/12 16:47
Foodpanda, southern Taiwan city team up to roll out reusable food containers
Foodpanda, southern Taiwan city team up to roll out reusable food containers
2020/11/09 17:48
Taiwan’s Tainan donates PPE to sister city in Philippines
Taiwan’s Tainan donates PPE to sister city in Philippines
2020/11/05 17:21
Parents of murdered Malaysian student arrive in Taiwan
Parents of murdered Malaysian student arrive in Taiwan
2020/11/02 10:58
Family of murdered Malaysian student to come to Taiwan
Family of murdered Malaysian student to come to Taiwan
2020/10/31 09:15