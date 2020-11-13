Tainan Art Museum kickstarts ‘Vienna Month’ in southern Taiwan.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A month-long festival celebrating Viennese culture will start Saturday (Nov. 14) at the Tainan Art Museum.

The festival is part of a series of events in the run-up to 2024, the 400th anniversary of Tainan’s founding. The museum is scheduled to put on an exhibition dedicated to the Austrian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt (1862-1918).

The month will be marked with exhibitions, cinema, cuisine, and music performances, jointly organized by the museum, Tainan City Government, and Austrian Office Taipei, wrote CNA.

A portfolio of lithographs by Klimt will be featured at the exhibition Uneven Horizons – The International Taiwanese Printing 1957-1983. Tricky Women, an international animation festival, will screen 12 short films related to the Central European country Nov. 14-20.

An outdoor beer party, the Vienna Oktoberfest, will take place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, offering craft beers and Austrian-style culinary treats. Admission is free.

The month-long event will culminate in a classical music concert on Dec. 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., presented by the Taiwan Chi-Mei Mandolin Orchestra and featuring a repertoire of Austrian musical pieces including the "Blue Danube" and "Vienna, City of My Dreams." Visit the website to register for a seat at the concert, which is free of charge.