Taiwan thanks US state secretary of state for support

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to comments made by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a radio interview Thursday (Nov. 12), the Presidential Office on Friday reiterated that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country.

Pompeo appeared on the Hugh Hewitt show Thursday and briefly discussed U.S.-China relations. When asked about Beijing's plan to take Taiwan by force, the secretary of state emphasized the U.S. has recognized Taiwan as a separate entity from China, saying:

“Taiwan has not been a part of China. And that was recognized with the work that the Reagan administration did to lay out the policy that the United States has adhered to now for three and a half decades.”

Pompeo also said both the Democratic and Republican parties have a similar stance on the issue and have agreed to defend Taiwan's democracy.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said Friday morning he heard of Pompeo’s remarks and reiterated that Taiwan is a sovereign country. “This is an indisputable fact. There are 23 million friendly, liberal and democratic Taiwanese who are willing to contribute to the international community,” Chang stated.

The spokesperson added that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has consistently advocated that both sides of the Taiwan Strait work together to maintain regional peace and stability. She has also stressed that Taiwan will continue to fulfill its international obligations and contribute to the peace, stability, prosperity and development of the strait and the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said that it has taken note of Pompeo’s comments and thanked him for his support of Taiwan and his affirmation of Taiwan’s democracy. The ministry also stated that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country, not part of China.