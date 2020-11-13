Alexa
Foodpanda temporarily halts service in Taiwan due to system crash

Food-delivery provider rushes to repair malfunction, promises normal service will resume soon

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/13 15:19
Foodpanda temporarily halts service due to system malfunction.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Online food-delivery service Foodpanda temporarily stopped accepting orders in Taiwan on Friday (Nov. 13) due to a malfunction.

At 1:38 p.m., the Berlin-based food delivery giant announced on Facebook that its ordering system had been disrupted and that its tech team was working on the problem. It said refunds would be provided for orders that were canceled.

Foodpanda encouraged users to collect their own orders using the "Pick-Up" option, which was not affected by the system crash. It promised normal service would be restored as soon as possible.

Many netizens have reacted to the platform's unexpected disruption at lunchtime. One Taiwanese user said he saw a crowd of Foodpanda drivers gathering at a McDonald's near his house.
