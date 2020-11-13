Taiwan confirms 8 imported coronavirus cases in biggest leap for months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed eight new imported Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Friday (Nov. 13) to bring the total to 597, in the biggest single-day increase since early April.

The new cases arrived from the Philippines, Indonesia and Poland, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

The list included one Indonesian and four Filipino citizens in their 20s or 30s who arrived on Oct. 28-29 and did not show any symptoms, though they tested positive just before the end of their 14-day quarantine, according to CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥). They were two male sailors and three female migrant workers, the Liberty Times reported.

Case No. 593 is a Taiwanese woman in her 50s who left for a family visit in the Philippines last July. After she returned in late October, she reported a runny nose for one day on Nov. 3, but a test at the end of her quarantine period turned out positive.

The CECC described Case No. 594 as a Taiwanese man in his 20s who studied in Poland. He experienced symptoms of the virus before his return, but did not seek medical care in the Central European country.

He did report his condition to health officials at the airport, leading to the authorities locating 36 people who had been in contact with him, including a fellow student, 11 airline crew members, and 23 fellow passengers.

Case No. 598 is a Taiwanese man in his 30s returning from work in Indonesia. Two colleagues who traveled with him and a taxi driver were listed as his contacts, the CECC said.

One case had originally been listed as No. 530 but was later reclassified as not infected, causing a discrepancy in the categorization. The most recent case, therefore, has been listed as No. 598, since there have been a total of 597 coronavirus cases.

The country’s death toll from the pandemic remains at seven, with the most recent one occurring in May. A total of 505 cases were imported, 55 local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," and one case was not classified as local or imported.

As of Friday, a total of 57 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 533 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics. The rise in new imported cases comes as many countries are being hit by a second wave of the pandemic, with lockdowns and other restrictions being reintroduced in countries such as France and Great Britain.