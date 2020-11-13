WHO lifts ban on 'Taiwan' in Facebook comments

WHO had blocked comments including word "Taiwan" on Facebook page, but it backfired. (Facebook, WHO screenshot) WHO had blocked comments including word "Taiwan" on Facebook page, but it backfired. (Facebook, WHO screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The World Health Organization (WHO) has defended its decision to censor comments with keywords such as “Taiwan” on its Facebook video — though it later removed the ban, leaving “Winnie the Pooh” filtered.

Taiwanese netizens were shocked earlier this week after finding they could not leave a comment containing the word “Taiwan” on the WHO’s Facebook page. The World Health Assembly (WHA), the WHO’s decision-making body, resumed virtually on Monday (Nov. 9), and the U.N. health agency has been streaming meetings via the social media platform.

Netizens bombarded WHO’s Facebook with comments such as, “Taiwan can help,” a mantra used to promote Taiwan’s international standing. Keywords were changed slightly by using special characters in order to evade censorship.

The health body later confirmed it had blocked some keywords from its Facebook page, including “Taiwan” and “China,” claiming that it was a “practical measure” to adopt as it “faces an onslaught of cyber attacks.” The WHO social media team had applied content filters, said the agency as reported by Reuters, to “enable our users to avoid being spammed through cyber attacks, including from bots, and to find a balanced way to keep information and conversation flowing.”

The WHO later said it had modified the setting to allow users to once again leave comments containing “Taiwan” and “China.” Even so, posting“Winnie the Pooh” – a mocking reference to China’s leader Xi Jinping (習近平) - is still not allowed.

Comments

Posts containing 'Winnie the Pooh' are censored by WHO on Facebook. (WHO, Facebook screenshot)

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said via a statement on Thursday (Nov. 12) that “it expresses strong regret and dissatisfaction” with the WHO. It contends the international organization “should uphold neutral and professional positions.”

Taiwan’s Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) also commented via Twitter that: “It would be an outrage to see the WHO and Facebook teaming up to do China’s dirty work of censoring the success story in the fight against COVID-19.”