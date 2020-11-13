Alexa
Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

By  Associated Press
2020/11/13 12:59
Protesters are kept back by a police water cannon as they protest lawmakers' removal of President Martin Vizcarra, near Congress in Lima, Peru, Tuesda...
A rescue dog and his handler search for survivors after a massive, rain-fueled landslide in the village of Queja, in Guatemala, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020...
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales attend a rally to welcome him home from exile as he arrives by helicopter, top left, to Chimore, B...
Guards of honor stand outside Congress in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, where President-elect Luis Arce will be sworn-in as the new president...
Therapist Monica Cirne, right, gives outpatient physical therapy to COVID-19 survivor Luis Antonio de Castro, 60, at the Movement and Life Institute i...
A resident wades through a flooded street carrying a bird in a cage in Villahermosa, Mexico, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Flooding has affected thousands...
A feminist anarchist brushes red paint on the shield of a police woman during a demonstration in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, to protest the...
Women look out from their front gates onto a street where a motorcycle with a sidecar sits parked out of use due to lack of spare parts, in Havana, Cu...
Children watch a play at a center that tutors children amid the new cornavirus pandemic, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov, 4, 2020. While many sch...
Children play with soap bubbles at Valle Arriba viewpoint in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ma...

NOVEMBER 6- 12, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

