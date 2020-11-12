Belgium: Saint Nicholas exempt from coronavirus constraints

Belgian children will receive their annual presents as usual on December 6 from St. Nicholas as the gift-bearer will be exempt from the country's strict coronavirus restrictions, health and interior ministers confirmed on Thursday.

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden and Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke penned a tongue-in-cheek letter to Nicholas in order to ease children's fears that they might not get their gifts this year in the wake of the pandemic.

The officials confirmed Nicholas would not have to quarantine after arriving in Belgium from Spain, where he resides, and he would be able to cross rooftops to drop presents down chimneys, even during curfew hours.

St. Nicholas doesn't have COVID-19

"We hear that this virus has also created a lot of problems in Spain," the ministers began. "So it gave us the greatest pleasure when we learned that, despite your old age, you have been able to escape the virus in recent months and that you are still in good health."

The joint letter, which was published in Le Soir, a French-language daily newspaper in Belgium, urged Nicholas to "do what you do best: make every child happy. We are counting on you."

For generations, the visit of St. Nicholas at the onset of winter has been a holiday highlight for Belgian kids, much like the work of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve for children elsewhere in the world.

But he can still respect social distancing

Belgium's health care system has been pushed to the brink in recent weeks because of rising coronavirus infections and the government has implemented nightly curfews, tough quarantine measures and a lockdown on social life to help prevent the spread of the virus.

And the ministers wanted to remind St. Nicholas of his duty to "always respect distancing, wash hands regularly and wear a face mask," despite his long white beard.

Nicholas was not the only one who was exempt from certain strict measures this year as the ministers concluded their letter by saying: "Every child is a hero, and for once you don't need to check in your big notebook who's been good."