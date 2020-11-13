Japanese, French railways to join Taiwan's Railroad Bento Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The railroad bento box festival is taking place at Taipei Main Station from Friday to Monday (Nov. 13-15) and features gastronomical delights from Japanese and French rail companies as well as Taiwan's own.

Hosted by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), the Formosa Railroad Bento Festival (鐵路便當節) has invited foreign international rail companies to showcase their signature dishes while onboard, according to a TRA press release. The exhibitors include Japan Railways, Japan's Tobu Railway, and France's Mont-Blanc Express.

Japan Railways has launched two cute Shinkansen bentos, which tantalize the senses with their bright colors and authentic Japanese food, said the TRA. As for the Tobu Railway, the package design of its Taiju bento was inspired by a steam train, and the ingredients are from Taiwan.

The TRA has released seven lunch boxes of its own featuring fresh ingredients and popular dishes from various parts of Taiwan. These include Yilan's Cherry Valley roast duck and a bento from Hualien garnished with roselle, said the organizer.

Four Taiwanese hotels are participating in the event for the first time, including Courtyard by Marriott and AMBA Taipei, TRA added. The exhibitors have launched special edition meals just for the festival.

For more information, please visit the Facebook page.



Japan Railways' Shinkansen bento. (TRA photo)



TRA bento featuring Yilan's famous roast duck. (TRA photo)