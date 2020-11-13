Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Japanese, French railways to join Taiwan's Railroad Bento Festival

Railroad Bento Festival features delicious food from Taiwanese, Japanese, and French rail companies

  122
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/13 12:36
Railroad Bento Festival kicked off Nov. 13. (TRA photo)

Railroad Bento Festival kicked off Nov. 13. (TRA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The railroad bento box festival is taking place at Taipei Main Station from Friday to Monday (Nov. 13-15) and features gastronomical delights from Japanese and French rail companies as well as Taiwan's own.

Hosted by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), the Formosa Railroad Bento Festival (鐵路便當節) has invited foreign international rail companies to showcase their signature dishes while onboard, according to a TRA press release. The exhibitors include Japan Railways, Japan's Tobu Railway, and France's Mont-Blanc Express.

Japan Railways has launched two cute Shinkansen bentos, which tantalize the senses with their bright colors and authentic Japanese food, said the TRA. As for the Tobu Railway, the package design of its Taiju bento was inspired by a steam train, and the ingredients are from Taiwan.

The TRA has released seven lunch boxes of its own featuring fresh ingredients and popular dishes from various parts of Taiwan. These include Yilan's Cherry Valley roast duck and a bento from Hualien garnished with roselle, said the organizer.

Four Taiwanese hotels are participating in the event for the first time, including Courtyard by Marriott and AMBA Taipei, TRA added. The exhibitors have launched special edition meals just for the festival.

For more information, please visit the Facebook page.

Japanese, French railways to join Taiwan's Railroad Bento Festival
Japan Railways' Shinkansen bento. (TRA photo)

Japanese, French railways to join Taiwan's Railroad Bento Festival
TRA bento featuring Yilan's famous roast duck. (TRA photo)
Railroad Bento Festival
Taipei Main Station
Japan
France
hotel
bento
bento box
lunch box

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan launches booklet in Japan to promote Taiwanese literature
Taiwan launches booklet in Japan to promote Taiwanese literature
2020/11/12 12:02
Japan should brace for 'leaderless era' as U.S. turns inward, adviser to PM says
Japan should brace for 'leaderless era' as U.S. turns inward, adviser to PM says
2020/11/10 19:00
First batch of Taiwan rice ready for export to Japan
First batch of Taiwan rice ready for export to Japan
2020/11/10 18:01
UK, Canada, Japan join US' call for Taiwan's participation in WHA
UK, Canada, Japan join US' call for Taiwan's participation in WHA
2020/11/09 16:17
Mandarin Oriental Taipei set to make a Christmas comeback
Mandarin Oriental Taipei set to make a Christmas comeback
2020/11/06 11:14