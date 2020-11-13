Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/11/13 10:08
Runners and riders clear a fence during the Mares' Novices' Chase horse race at Bangor Racecourse in Wrexham, Wales, Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. (David D...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson rushes to Parliament after an Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Services he...
Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overc...
A protective face mask washes up on the beach in Zeebrugge, Belgium, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. With more people not disposing of protective face masks p...
A man lies down after giving blood at a blood drive in support of the country's military, at a stadium in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Thursday, ...
A worker puts up an advertising billboard for a recruiting company, featuring a character who resembles U.S. President Donald Trump, in Zagreb, Croati...
A flamenco dancer holds up her dancing shoes during a protest organised by dance associations against virus restrictions, in Barcelona, Monday, Nov. 9...
Paramedic Alessandra works in the Intensive Care Unit of the Varese's Circolo Hospital, in Varese, Italy, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. During Italy's autumn ...
The coffin of World War I fighter Maurice Genevoix is carried inside the Pantheon monument during a ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in Paris. Frenc...
A couple dances the tango on the arcade of the Royal Military museum at Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. This autumn, Belgiu...

NOV. 6 - 12, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

