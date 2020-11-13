AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A couple dances the tango on the arcade of the Royal Military museum at Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. This autumn, Belgiu... A couple dances the tango on the arcade of the Royal Military museum at Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. This autumn, Belgium was the European country with the highest number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 cases at some point but the situation has been gradually improving over the past seven days. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The coffin of World War I fighter Maurice Genevoix is carried inside the Pantheon monument during a ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in Paris. Frenc... The coffin of World War I fighter Maurice Genevoix is carried inside the Pantheon monument during a ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron led a ceremony to enter Genevoix in the Pantheon which holds the remains of France's most-revered figures. Genevoix authored a memoir called "Those of '14" seen as a definitive account of the daily life of soldiers in the war. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, Pool)

Paramedic Alessandra works in the Intensive Care Unit of the Varese's Circolo Hospital, in Varese, Italy, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. During Italy's autumn ... Paramedic Alessandra works in the Intensive Care Unit of the Varese's Circolo Hospital, in Varese, Italy, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. During Italy's autumn pandemic resurgence, concern is falling less on intensive care wards and more on regular medical wards, as eight regions have seen the needle move alarmingly into the red-alert zone with more than half of hospital beds dedicated to coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

A flamenco dancer holds up her dancing shoes during a protest organised by dance associations against virus restrictions, in Barcelona, Monday, Nov. 9... A flamenco dancer holds up her dancing shoes during a protest organised by dance associations against virus restrictions, in Barcelona, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, as Spain continue with new measures to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A worker puts up an advertising billboard for a recruiting company, featuring a character who resembles U.S. President Donald Trump, in Zagreb, Croati... A worker puts up an advertising billboard for a recruiting company, featuring a character who resembles U.S. President Donald Trump, in Zagreb, Croatia, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

A man lies down after giving blood at a blood drive in support of the country's military, at a stadium in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Thursday, ... A man lies down after giving blood at a blood drive in support of the country's military, at a stadium in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Rallies occurred in multiple cities in support of the federal government's military offensive against the Tigray regional government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

A protective face mask washes up on the beach in Zeebrugge, Belgium, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. With more people not disposing of protective face masks p... A protective face mask washes up on the beach in Zeebrugge, Belgium, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. With more people not disposing of protective face masks properly, many are ending up on beaches, walking paths and streets in Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overc... Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat in the Mediterranean sea, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The Open Arms rescue ship had been searching for the boat in distress for hours before finally finding it Wednesday morning in international waters north of Libya. The NGO had just finished distributing life vests and masks to the passengers to begin transferring them to safety when the flimsy boat split in half throwing them into cold waters. (AP Photo/Sergi Camara)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson rushes to Parliament after an Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Services he... Prime Minister Boris Johnson rushes to Parliament after an Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Services held in many nations Wednesday commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and honoring all those who died in war. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Runners and riders clear a fence during the Mares' Novices' Chase horse race at Bangor Racecourse in Wrexham, Wales, Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. (David D... Runners and riders clear a fence during the Mares' Novices' Chase horse race at Bangor Racecourse in Wrexham, Wales, Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. (David Davies/PA via AP)

NOV. 6 - 12, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com