Chinese military anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military patrol plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday morning (Nov. 12), marking the 39th time People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft have intruded into the zone since Sept. 16.

A Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine plane entered the southwest section of the ADIZ, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese aircraft.

For the past two months, Beijing has been sending almost daily intrusions into Taiwan’s identification zone. On Sept. 16, two Shaanxi Y-8s penetrated the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

Two days later (Sept. 18), Beijing sent 18 military planes — including H-6 bombers, and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter planes split into five groups — to carry out flights to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest portion of its ADIZ, with some crossing over the median line in the Taiwan Strait. On Sept. 19, an additional 19 Chinese aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six different sorties between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest section of the ADIZ, with some straying over the median line.

Between one and three Chinese military aircraft also entered the ADIZ on Sept. 21, 22, 23, 24, and 29; Oct, 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31; and Nov. 1, 4, 5, 6, 10, and 11. In addition, on Oct. 22, a Chinese drone flew into the southwest corner of the identification zone, according to MND Deputy Chief of Staff Chiu Shu-hua (丘樹華).

On Nov. 2, eight PLAAF planes, including two Y-8s, two SU-30s, two J-10s, and two J-16s, carried out five sorties in the southwest corner of the ADIZ, marking the third-largest incursion since Sept. 16.

Flight path of Chinese Y-8 on Nov. 12 (MND image)