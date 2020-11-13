Sony Music Video Contents Streaming Across the Globe on Funimation Services

Being the first content, FLOW Chokaigi 2020 -Anime Shibari Returns- starts streaming on November 13 exclusively on Funimation

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 13 November 2020 - Sony Music Labels Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Manabu Tsujino) is excited to announce that video contents owned by Sony Music will be streamed across the world through services from Funimation Global Group, LLC (Funimation), an animation distribution company based in the United States. The first content will be the FLOW's special concert FLOW Chokaigi 2020 -Anime Shibari Returns-. The concert will air exclusively beginning at 8 pm CST, November 13, 2020 on Funimation.com by Funimation in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Wakanim.TV by Wakanim in France, Russia, Denmark and Scandinavia; and AnimeLab by Madman in Australia and New Zealand. The concert will also stream on Funimation in Mexico and Brazil when the service launches later this year.













■ Comments from FLOW

Anime Shibari Returns was a live performance that we definitely want to carry out to appreciate fans around the world who love our songs through anime works. The concert was held just before the coronavirus outbreak in February. The staff and voice actors from each anime work cooperated beyond the boundaries of different works and together we made a miracle night like no one else had ever made. I am glad that we can share this experience with people all over the world through Funimation.





For now, we cannot meet you directly, but we'll definitely perform live in front of you guys again. Please look forward to that time and enjoy! The highlight is from the beginning to the end, so rock out!





About FLOW

FLOW is a five-piece rock band made of up KOHSHI (Vocals), KEIGO (Vocals), TAKE (Guitar), GOT'S (Bass), and IWASAKI (Drums). KOHSHI (Vocals) and his brother, TAKE (Guitar), have been making music together since 1993. They formed FLOW in 1998 and eventually joined by KEIGO (Vocals) and GOT'S (BASS) in 1999 and IWASAKI (Drums) in 2000. In 2003, they had their major debut with the single "Blaster" and ever since, they've unleashed their brand of music with their melodic and powerful double vocals throughout the world. Their music was an excellent fit for anime so they went on to do many anime songs such as "GO!!!" as an opening song for the anime Naruto; "Colors," an opening song for Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion; and the opening song for Tales of Zesteria the X, "Kaze no Uta."





They started performing overseas in 2006 and have now performed 58 shows in 19 countries all over the world including countries in Asia, North America, South America, and Europe, proving that their powerful live performances can cross borders. In 2018, they held a concert tour entitled 15th Anniversary TOUR 2018 "Anime Shibari" focusing only on the anime theme songs and anime related songs they have sung and toured in Japan and 5 countries in Central and South America. In January 2019, they successfully held their concert at the Nippon Budokan for the second time after their first performance 10 years ago and released the album "TRIBALYTHM" in April. They then held FLOW LIVE TOUR 2019 "TRIBALYTHM" in 7 cities throughout Japan. Moreover, in the end of September 2019, the opening song for Naruto Shippuden, "Sign," exceeded 30 million plays on the subscription service Spotify and all of their songs exceeded a total of 100 million plays.





About Funimation

Funimation distributes the best anime to a passionate, global community of fans. For over 25 years, Funimation has pioneered an omnichannel approach to engaging and entertaining millions where they want it most--streaming, home entertainment, theatrical, e-commerce, merchandising, live events, and more.





Funimation's streaming services offer a growing catalog of over 700 anime series and 13,000+ hours of content available on 15 platforms and in 47 countries. Funimation's in-house team designs must-have, exclusive collectibles distributed through major retailers and an e-commerce site; Funimation's theatrical division is responsible for six of the top 20 anime films in the U.S. As pioneers of the SimulDub™, Funimation is the gold standard for foreign language dubbing of Japanese anime with the highest quality standards and fidelity to the original artists. With a fan-centric approach, Funimation has built a loyal social community of over 30 million followers and earned the trust of Japan's most iconic creators.





To learn more about Funimation, visit funimation.com and follow Funimation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



