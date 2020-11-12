NFC-East leading Eagles seek ninth straight against Giants

PHILADELPHIA (3-4-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Philadelphia by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Eagles 3-5, Giants 6-3

SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 88-85-2

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Giants 22-21 on Oct. 22 at Philadelphia

LAST WEEK — Eagles had bye, beat Cowboys 23-9 on Nov. 1; Giants beat Washington 23-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Philadelphia No. 19, Giants No. 28

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (13), PASS (27)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (24), PASS (4)

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (21), PASS (30)

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (6), PASS (25)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Eagles have won eight consecutive games against the Giants, and 12 of the previous 13 in the series. ... QB Carson Wentz has 17 TDs and four picks in last eight road games against division foes. ... RB Boston Scott caught a winning TD in the final minute in the Eagles' victory over New York last month. He also is looking for his fourth straight game against the Giants with 90 yards from scrimmage and a TD. ... WR Travis Fulgham led the team with six receptions for 78 yards and a TD in the win over Dallas before the bye. Fulgham ranks fifth among WRs with 87.0 yards receiving per game since being promoted from the practice squad in Week 4. ... WR Jalen Reagor caught his first career touchdown pass against the Cowboys. ... DE Brandon Graham had a sack, forced fumble and recovery against Dallas. He had a sack and forced fumble against the Giants in October. ... LB T.J. Edward had a career-high 12 tackles, his first career sack and his second forced fumble against Dallas. ... The Giants’ last five games have been decided by three points or less. ... Giants QB Daniel Jones threw for 212 yards and a touchdown in the win over Washington. ... RB Wayne Gallman is looking for his fourth straight game with a rushing TD. ... WR Sterling Shepard had a TD catch against the Eagles last month. ... TE Evan Engram caught his first TD of the season last week. ... WR Golden Tate is expected to return to the lineup after being benched for comments about not having enough passes thrown his way. He had a TD catch against the Eagles last month. ... LB Blake Martinez leads the NFL with 92 tackles. He had an interception against Washington. DBs Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers had late interceptions to seal the Giants’ win. ... CB James Bradberry is tied for second in the league with 12 pass defenses. ... LG Will Hernandez was activated off the COVID-19 list earlier in the week and should start. Rookie G Shane Lemiuex may split time with him ... Fantasy tip: Wentz threw for 359 yards and two TDs and ran for a score in the first meeting with the Giants. He has 12 touchdowns, including one rushing, and four interceptions in eight career starts against New York.

