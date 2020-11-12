The Latest: The Masters stopped by rain soon after it begins

Bryson DeChambeau putts on the 10th green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/... Bryson DeChambeau putts on the 10th green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Sung Kang, of South Korea, walks with his caddie along the 13th fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, Nov. 11, 20... Sung Kang, of South Korea, walks with his caddie along the 13th fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

8:05 a.m.

Turns out there is some normalcy to this Masters: Rain.

About a half-hour after Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit honorary tee shots before the smallest crowd ever, a rumble could be heard from Amen Corner. It wasn't a roar, but an approaching storm. The course was evacuated because of lightning in the area at about 7:35 a.m.

Because of the move to November and the tight window of daylight hours, play began off both sets of tees.

And with no spectators, only about 500 people — Augusta National members and family, a few wives of players, media and tournament officials — gathered around the first tee to watch Nicklaus and Player hit their drives. Nicklaus had his wife, Barbara, dressed in the white coveralls for caddies.

Most jarring was the sound of a drone — a first for the Masters. Club Chairman Fred Ridley said two drones would be used for the week.

Also peculiar was 1988 champion Sandy Lyle wearing suspenders. And when he hit his tee shot off the 10th for the earliest start and with fog clinging to the fairways, Lyle turned and said, “Where did it go?”

Nine players have completed one hole. No one made birdie. Chinese amateur Yuxin Lin made double bogey on No. 10.

