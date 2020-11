A man's temperature is checked by an army trooper before entering the metropolis at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Quezon city, Philippines.&nbs... A man's temperature is checked by an army trooper before entering the metropolis at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Quezon city, Philippines. (AP photo)

The Philippine health ministry on Thursday (Nov. 12) reported 1,407 new coronavirus infections and 11 more deaths, the lowest daily increase in fatalities in nearly three months.

The ministry said total confirmed cases rose to 402,820 while deaths reached 7,721. The Philippines has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.