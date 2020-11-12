Alexa
Taiwan condemns Chinese allegations it paid Czech Senate president

Czech news site says allegations came from Swiss company linked to China

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/12 17:57
Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil at Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Sept. 1, 2020. 

Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil at Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Sept. 1, 2020.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (Nov. 12) denied allegations from Chinese sources that it had paid Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil US$4 million (NT$114 million) to back a presidential campaign in 2023 and to “disrupt” relations with China.

Vystrcil visited the island at the head of an 89-member delegation from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4. The trip attracted worldwide attention, Partly due to threats of retaliation from China.

Czech media site Aktuálně reported Wednesday (Nov. 11) that it had received allegations against the Senate leader from a Swiss consultancy known to have links to Chinese chambers of commerce and other Chinese associations.

MOFA condemned this latest example of what it called “Chinese war wolf diplomacy,” describing the allegations as “fake news” designed to influence Czech domestic politics, CNA reported.

As on previous occasions in Europe, the allegations were uncovered by local media, adding to rising suspicions over Chinese behavior, according to MOFA.
