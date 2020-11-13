Taiwan's Buckskin beer bags 16 gold and silver medals in 2020

Taiwanese beer company Buckskin said Thursday (Nov. 12) that it has won 16 gold and silver medals this year in various international competitions, including the top award for Asian breweries.



In a press release, Buckskin said it bagged eight gold and eight silver medals in different categories in three major competitions -- the United Kingdom's International Beer Challenge (IBC) in September, Japan's International Beer Cup in October, and Germany's European Beer Star in November.



Buckskin was the only international brand to win three gold and three silver medals this year at the German competition, which has been held annually since 2004 by the association Private Brauereien, according to the press release.



The Taiwanese brewery said it was also awarded a gold medal at the International Beer Cup in Japan in the category of German-style Schwarzbier, which is known as black beer.



The four other gold medals won by the company were at the IBC2020 in the categories of Ales, Lagers, Specialty Beers, and Wheat Beers, it said. At the U.K. event, Buckskin also received the Brewer of the Year Asia award for the second consecutive year.



The brewery is a subsidiary of the King Car Group, which owns Kavalan Whisky and the Mr. Brown coffee shop chain.