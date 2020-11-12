Taiwan's Ju Percussion Group to join world in virtual concert

Ju Percussion Group performed "Tale of Clay" in a previous concert. (Taipei Cultural Center in New York City photo) Ju Percussion Group performed "Tale of Clay" in a previous concert. (Taipei Cultural Center in New York City photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ju Percussion Group (朱宗慶打擊樂團) will share highlights from its performances over the last 35 years at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC) 2020 Concert on Friday (Nov. 13).

According to the Ministry of Culture, the Taiwanese percussion group has pieced together "Stunning Virtuosity from Taiwan" (台灣打擊敲響世界) under the invitation of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York. The recorded film features some of its best collections of previous concerts with an introduction to its growth over the last three decades.

Ju was scheduled to perform live for PASIC 2020 in the U.S. in November before the concert was switched online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual convention will take place on Friday and Saturday (Nov. 14) with performers from more than 10 countries, including the U.S., Japan, Switzerland, India, the U.K., Cuba, Spain, Canada, and Taiwan.

Chang Hui-chun (張惠君), director of the Taipei Cultural Center in New York City, emphasized that Ju has played a significant role in introducing percussive music to the Taiwanese people. She expressed confidence that the group will continue to shine on the global stage despite the ongoing outbreak, reported CNA.

Founded by renowned percussionist Ju Tzong-Ching (朱宗慶) in 1986, Ju Percussion Group is the first professional percussion ensemble established in Taiwan. It currently consists of 13 percussionists and one composer in residence, according to its website.

The "Stunning Virtuosity from Taiwan" will be available on the PASIC 2020 website on Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. It can also be accessed through the Ju Percussion Group's Youtube channel after Monday (Nov. 16).