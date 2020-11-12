Google Photos to end unlimited free storage service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google on Wednesday (Nov. 11) announced that the free unlimited storage of pictures on its Google Photos website will end on June 1, 2021.

From that date on, any new pictures uploaded to the service will be included in the free 15 GB's worth of storage that comes with Google accounts, The Verge reported.

When the service started in 2015, users were promised that high-quality photos and videos could be uploaded for free and without limit. The new restrictions will not apply to users of Google’s own Pixel phones, however, and the company predicts 80 percent of its users will still be able to upload photos for three years before they reach the 15-GB limit.

Google runs a Google One plan separately which starts at US$1.99 (NT$57) per month for 100 GB of storage, The Verge reported. The announced changes are likely to promote the paid service, while rivals such as Apple Inc. offer even lower storage limits.

Anyone approaching 15 GB will be notified by Google Photos, the report said. New tools will help users remove blurry images and screenshots they did not want to keep anyway. Google claims the site already contains 4 trillion images, with 28 billion photos and videos being added per week.