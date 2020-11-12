2 deaths reported at Taiwan's top university in 3 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese student at National Taiwan University (NTU) was discovered dead in his dormitory on Wednesday (Nov. 11), marking the second death at the top university’s campus this week.

Wednesday evening, the 26-year-old student, surnamed Wu, was discovered to have hanged himself in his dorm room and left a suicide note at the scene.

School staff visited the dorm room after Wu's family expressed concern about being unable to reach him for days. The staff members reported to the police Wednesday evening after finding Wu’s room locked.

After the authorities forced their way into the room, they discovered Wu had been dead for some time. CNA reported that the student had apparently ended his life after suffering from a long-term illness.

On Monday (Nov. 12), a female student surnamed Yang fell from the top of a seven-floor building on the university grounds. The 20-year-old was found unconscious and later declared dead by the hospital after emergency operations.

Yang did not leave behind any note, so the exact circumstances of her fall remain unclear for now. However, Liberty Times reported that Yang had recently been suffering from depression.

NTU President Kuan Chung-Ming (管中閔) called an emergency meeting on Thursday in light of the two cases occurring within three days of each other. The administration expressed deep grief over the loss of two lives from the school community.

The NTU Student Counseling Center has reached out to students who might have been affected by the recent deaths as well as at-risk groups that the school has been monitoring, the administration said. The school will also improve safety measures in areas more likely to see accidents.