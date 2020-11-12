Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former captain Younis Khan as the batting coach of the national team for two years.

The PCB said on Thursday it received an encouraging response to Khan’s short stint as batting coach with the Pakistan team on the tour of England.

Younis played 118 tests for Pakistan, soring 10,099 runs.

“The feedback we received about Younis’ impact in a short period of time in England was excellent,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

“His work ethics, commitment and knowledge are second to none, and I am confident that his appointment will benefit a number of talented batsmen.”

The cricket board said Younis' tenure will last at least until the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Khan will also work at the PCB’s high performance center in Karachi as batting coach when he’s not traveling with the national team.

“I am equally interested and keen at working at the domestic level by identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills,” Younis said.

Meanwhile, former international off-spinner Arshad Khan, who played nine test matches and 58 one-day internationals, was appointed as bowling coach of the Pakistan women’s team.

