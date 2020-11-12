5 Indonesian women test positive for coronavirus during Taiwan quarantine

Health worker prepares to give HPV vaccine shot to elementary school student during free vaccination service in Jakarta,Indonesia. Health worker prepares to give HPV vaccine shot to elementary school student during free vaccination service in Jakarta,Indonesia. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Nov. 12) announced five new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) imported from Indonesia.

During a press conference on Thursday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced five new imported coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 590. The latest cases include five Indonesian women ranging in age from 20 to 30 who came to Taiwan for work.

Chuang stated that the women arrived on Oct. 28 and 29. All five went directly to a quarantine center upon arriving.

While in quarantine, Case No. 590 experienced a mild fever from Oct. 28 to Nov. 11 and only took over-the-counter medication, without notifying quarantine personnel. The other four women were asymptomatic during their quarantines.

All five were tested for the coronavirus on Nov. 10 and 11, before the end of their quarantines. They were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 12 and placed in a hospital isolation ward.

Chuang said that since Cases 586 through 589 were asymptomatic and did not come in contact with others during their quarantines, there is no need to carry out contact tracing.

As for Case No. 590, the health department has generated a list of 91 contacts, including passengers on the same flight, the driver of her epidemic prevention vehicle. The contacts have been told to start self-health monitoring.

The CECC on Thursday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 104,908 COVID-19 tests, with 103,462 coming back negative.

Out of the 589 officially confirmed cases, 497 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 532 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 50 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

Indonesia has recorded 448,118 coronavirus cases and 14,836 deaths.