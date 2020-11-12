Taiwan to dole out stimulus vouchers to foreigners with permanent residency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 13,000 foreigners in Taiwan are expected to benefit from an expansion of the number of residents eligible for the stimulus vouchers, which are aimed to boost the coronavirus-battered economy.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday (Nov. 12) that diplomats and those holding Alien Permanent Resident Certificates (APRC) can receive Triple Stimulus Vouchers (振興三倍券) starting next Monday (Nov. 16), wrote UDN.

The move is a nod to APRC holders’ deep connection to Taiwan and a way to extend the country’s warmth to foreign diplomats ahead of Thanksgiving, according to Su.

Those belonging to the former category can obtain the printed vouchers at post offices by presenting their APRC or National Health Insurance Card or by registering with a mobile device or credit card. The latter group will receive their vouchers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, CNA reported.

Taiwan has printed 22 million such vouchers in total, with 21.18 million bundles having been claimed as of Wednesday (Nov. 12). Around 97 percent of the country’s citizens have accessed theirs, including printed and digital versions, which are valid until Dec. 31.

To apply for permanent residency, foreign nationals must work in Taiwan for five consecutive years, make a special contribution to the country, be highly skilled professionals, engage in missionary work, or fit other criteria.