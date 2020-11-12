Australia considering ‘travel bubble’ with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is among one of the countries Australia is considering establishing a “travel bubble” with, according to Australian representative to Taipei Gary Cowan on Wednesday (Nov. 11).

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday (Nov. 10) said that he was considering easing travel restrictions to let tourists from low-risk Asian countries such as Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and some Chinese provinces visit Australia, CNA reported. If Australia decides to ease border restrictions, Cowan told media in Taipei on Wednesday that New Zealand and other Pacific countries would be first on the list.

Looking at how Taiwan has so far managed contain the spread of coronavirus, it will be one of the places considered for a “travel bubble” with Australia, Cowan said. Travel is currently still restricted between states and territories in Australia, he added.

Travel restrictions within Australia could be lifted by the end of the year due to aggressive moves by the government to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the Australian envoy said. Cowan also noted that the nation had not recorded a domestic case for three consecutive days.

Australia closed its borders to all travelers in March, with the exception of citizens and permanent residents.