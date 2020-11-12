At least 131 pro-Taiwan lawmakers reelected in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At least 131 pro-Taiwan lawmakers were reelected in last week's U.S. Senate and House races, including most of the members of the bipartisan Taiwan Caucuses in both chambers of Congress.

In addition to the presidency, 470 seats in Congress were also being contested in the 2020 elections, including 35 in the Senate and 435 in the House of Representatives. Since the six-year terms of senators are staggered, only about one-third were up for reelection.

The newly elected legislators will be sworn in on Jan. 3. So far, 11 senators and 120 representatives known for their support of Taiwan have hung on to their seats.

According to the Washington-based Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA), there are currently 26 members of the Senate Taiwan Caucus and 138 members of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus. Both organizations focus exclusively on improving relations with Taiwan.

In the Senate races, all 11 members of the Taiwan Caucus who were seeking reelection have secured victories, including co-chair Jim Inhofe (R-OK) and Tom Cotton (R-AR), who introduced the Taiwan Assurance Act last year to strengthen bilateral ties. Democratic Senator Ed Markey, a co-sponsor of the Taiwan Fellowship Act introduced in June, also defeated his challenger in the state of Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, pro-Taiwan Republican Senator Cory Gardner lost his race in Colorado. Although not a member of the Senate Taiwan Caucus, he had promoted many Taiwan-friendly bills, including the TAIPEI Act.

As for the House elections, 117 of the 123 pro-Taiwan legislators have won, including all four Congressional Taiwan Caucus co-chairs: Steve Chabot (R-OH), Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Albio Sires (D-NJ), and Gerry Connolly (D-VA). Longtime Taiwan supporters Michael McCaul (R-TX) and John Curtis (R-UT) also won reelection.

In addition to introducing the House version of the Taiwan Assurance Act, McCaul presented the China Task Force Act to address the malignant behavior of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Curtis has strongly advocated for recognition of Taiwan and sponsored the Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty Act, which allows Taiwanese diplomats and servicemembers to display their national flag and wear their uniforms during official visits to the U.S.

Among the members of the Taiwan Caucuses, only Democratic Representative Gil Cisneros is still waiting for the election result. However, with 99 percent of the vote in, he is unlikely to be reelected, according to CNA.