Singapore eyeing travel bubble with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Minister of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Wednesday (Nov. 11) told legislators that Singapore is actively discussing a travel bubble with Taiwan.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Wednesday announced that an air travel bubble will open between Singapore and Hong Kong starting on Nov. 22. The condition is that would-be travelers must first receive a negative result on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the Wuhan coronavirus within 72 hours before their flight, and upon arrival at the airport, they must also test negative for the virus before they can venture out.

During a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee that same day, Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) asked Lin whether he would consider creating travel bubbles amid the news of the success of Pfizer's new coronavirus vaccine candidate. Lin responded by saying that Singaporian officials have been "very active" in discussing a travel bubble with numerous Taiwan government agencies and that he will soon meet with Singapore's local trade representative, reported BCC.

Lin said that if Taiwan continues to maintain a low risk of infection, Singapore may lift its entry restrictions for Taiwanese travelers in the future. Like the bubble with Hong Kong, he said that Singapore could soon replace the mandatory quarantine for arrivals from Taiwan with testing protocols before and after arrival.

Lin added that Taiwan is also in contact with officials in Vietnam and Japan on establishing travel bubbles with their countries as well. When asked by Hung about the delay in establishing a travel bubble with Palau, Lin said that a decision on the matter has been pushed back amid the Paluan presidential election and concerns about placing a strain on the island country's epidemic prevention resources.