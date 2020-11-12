Huawei CEO claims China is world's No. 1 chip manufacturer, but 'in Taiwan'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese entrepreneur and engineer Ren Zhengfei (任正非) said recently at a forum that Taiwan is the world's largest and foremost chip manufacturer and pointed out three weaknesses keeping the Chinese chip industry from excelling.

Known for being founder and CEO of Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer, Ren boasted at the mid-October forum, which was attended by academics, that "China is a world leader in integrated circuit (IC) market, and holds the world's largest wafer capacity in Taiwan."

By asserting that it has "clinch[ed] global leadership in IC design and production" China is believed to claiming as its own the achievements of Taiwanese chip designers and suppliers, including MediaTek, Novatek Microelectronics, and Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker.

Speaking on the problems hindering China's chip ambitions, Ren said the trouble is not with design capabilities but with semiconductor manufacturing equipment, chemicals used in the fabrication process, and a limited pool of chipmaking talent.

He urged the Chinese government to lend more support to the makers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and the producers of chemicals in demand. Although these products are not especially lucrative, he said that "They play a critical role in chip development."

"Another issue is talent," Ren added. "Students in college have been trained with a single specialty, but our American rival values interdisciplinary studies, which enables greater innovation and breakthrough [sic]." Ren thus called for the cooperation of higher education in tackling the deficiencies of the country's semiconductor industry.