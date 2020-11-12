Alexa
Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan ADIZ

Taiwan dispatched fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, deployed missile defense systems to monitor situation

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/11/12 12:09
Chinese Y-8 plane on Nov. 11 (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 plane on Nov. 11 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 11), marking the 38th time People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes have entered the zone since Sept. 16.

A Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, the Taiwanese military scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air missile defense systems to track the Chinese planes.

China’s recent string of intrusions began on Sept. 16 when two Shaanxi Y-8s entered the southwest section of the ADIZ. On Sept. 18, Beijing sent 18 military planes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighters jets split into five groups — to carry out flights to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest portion of its ADIZ, with some crossing over the median line in the strait.

The following day (Sept. 19), an additional 19 planes, including Chinese bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six different sorties between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest portion of the ADIZ, with some flying over the median line. Between one and three Chinese aircraft also entered the ADIZ on Sept. 21, 22, 23, 24, and 29; Oct. 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31; and Nov. 1, 4, 5, 6, and 10.

On Oct. 22, a Chinese drone flew into the southwest portion of the identification zone, according to MND Deputy Chief of Staff Chiu Shu-hua (丘樹華). On Nov. 2, eight PLAAF aircraft, including two Y-8s, two SU-30s, two J-10s, and two J-16s, carried out five sorties in the southwest corner of the ADIZ, marking the third-largest incursion since Sept. 16.

Chinese Y-8 on Nov. 11 (MND photo)

Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 11 (MND image)
