Southern Taiwan to begin restricting water usage due to dwindling supply

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) said Wednesday (Nov. 11) that water rationing measures will be put in place for the southern counties of Chiayi and Tainan due to low storage levels at local reservoirs.

During a meeting on the unusually dry conditions in Taiwan this year, Tseng pointed out that the Tsengwen Dam (曾文水庫), the country's largest reservoir, is nearly empty, with water storage levels at just 23.4 percent of total capacity. He said the alert in the Chiayi and Tainan areas has been raised from green to yellow and that the government will begin reducing water pressure on the night of Nov. 18.

Tseng explained that dialing down water pressure during off-peak hours can shave approximately 3 to 5 percent off the country's total water usage. He added that non-essential use of water will be prohibited at government agencies and state-run businesses in the two counties.

Tseng said the central government will come up with a concrete solution by the end of November to counter the ongoing drought. The lack of typhoons this year is the main reason for the water shortage, and that he hopes heavy rains will soon arrive to supply the 220 million metric tons of water needed for southern rice farms, CNA cited him as saying.



Tsengwen Dam, the largest reservoir in Taiwan. (CNA photo)