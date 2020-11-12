Van de Beek equalizes as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Spain

Netherlands players celebrate with Donny van de Beek, center, after he scored his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match bet... Netherlands players celebrate with Donny van de Beek, center, after he scored his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Spain at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Pool via AP)

Netherlands' Nathan Ake, left, leaves the pitch with a hamstring injury as Netherlands' goalkeeper Marco Bizot, center, and Netherlands' Frenkie de Jo... Netherlands' Nathan Ake, left, leaves the pitch with a hamstring injury as Netherlands' goalkeeper Marco Bizot, center, and Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong, right, wait during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Spain at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos via AP Photo, Pool)

Netherlands' coach Frank de Boer watches his players as Spain's Sergio Reguilon throws in the ball during the international friendly soccer match betw... Netherlands' coach Frank de Boer watches his players as Spain's Sergio Reguilon throws in the ball during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Spain at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Pool via AP)

Spain's Sergio Canales celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Spain at th... Spain's Sergio Canales celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Spain at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos via AP Photo, Pool)

Netherlands' Nathan Ake, center, leaves the pitch with a hamstring injury during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and S... Netherlands' Nathan Ake, center, leaves the pitch with a hamstring injury during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Spain at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos via AP Photo, Pool)

Spanish players celebrate with teammate Sergio Canales, center, who scored his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match betwee... Spanish players celebrate with teammate Sergio Canales, center, who scored his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Spain at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos via AP Photo, Pool)

Netherlands' Donny van de Beek celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Spa... Netherlands' Donny van de Beek celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Spain at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Pool via AP)

Spain's Sergio Canales scores his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Spain at the Johan Cruy... Spain's Sergio Canales scores his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Spain at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos via AP Photo, Pool)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Donny van de Beek put his Manchester United troubles behind him to score the equalizer as the Netherlands came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Spain in a friendly at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

Van de Beek has struggled to establish himself as a first-team player in Manchester but felt right at home back at the stadium where he rose to prominence with Ajax as he drilled a low shot past Unai Simon in the 47th minute.

It was a fourth match in charge without a win for Netherlands coach Frank de Boer, whose record is now a loss and three draws.

Spain had taken the lead in the 19th minute when Sergio Canales scored his first international goal.

The match was a repeat of the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg that Spain won 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal by Andres Iniesta. It also pitted former Barcelona teammates Luis Enrique and De Boer against one another as national team coaches.

Álvaro Morata, who has scored three goals in his last three matches with Juventus, turned provider for Spain's opening goal. He turned away from Frenkie de Jong and Daley Blind before passing to Canales, who had time and room to calmly slide a low, left-foot shot past Marco Bizot, who was making his debut in the Dutch goal at age 29.

Spain was more urgent in the first half, pressing the makeshift Dutch defense high up the pitch and not letting De Boer's team settle into its passing game. The closest the Dutch came to scoring before the break was a shot by Sevilla forward Luuk de Jong straight at Unai Simon.

The hosts' intensity picked up after the break and was rewarded immediately when a cross by Owen Wijndal bounced through the penalty area to Van de Beek, who fired a low shot pas Simon for his second international goal.

