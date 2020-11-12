Colts, Titans meet for 1st time in AFC South showdown

INDIANAPOLIS (5-3) at TENNESSEE (6-2)

Thursday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon

OPENING LINE - Titans by 1 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Colts 4-4; Titans 3-5

SERIES RECORD - Colts lead 34-17

LAST MEETING - Titans beat Colts 31-17 on Dec. 1, 2019 at Indianapolis

LAST WEEK - Colts lost to Ravens 24-10; Titans beat Bears 24-17

AP PRO32 RANKING - Colts No. 14, Titans No. 8

COLTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (23), PASS (14).

COLTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (3), PASS (3).

TITANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (6), PASS (20).

TITANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (18), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Mike Vrabel of the Titans and Frank Reich of the Colts are in their third seasons as head coaches. Vrabel has more overall wins (24-22), but Reich has won three of four head-to-head matchups. ... Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers needs 4 yards to pass Hall of Famer Dan Marino (61,361) for fifth on the NFL’s career passing list. Rivers also is expected to make his 233rd consecutive start, which would move him within one of tying Eli Manning for the 10th-longest streak in league history. ... 2019 Pro Bowl LB Darius Leonard got this season’s NFL single-game high with 13 tackles in the Colts' loss to Baltimore. ... Indy has allowed a league-low eight sacks in 2020. ... It also has been winning the field-position battle. The Colts’ average start position (31-yard line) ranks No. 1 while their opponents starting position (24.6) is the worst in the NFL. .. Indy’s defense has allowed 16 touchdowns through eight games, tied for the league’s second fewest. ... The Colts also share the distinction of allowing the second-fewest rushing plays of 20 or more yards (2) and the second-fewest total plays of 25 or more yards (25). ... The Titans are 5-13 all-time at Nissan Stadium against the Colts. They are 4-1 at home this season, though. ... Titans QB Ryan Tannehill threw for two TDs with no interceptions with a 104.9 passer rating last week. That was his 16th game with two or more TD passes since 2019, which is second in the NFL to Russell Wilson (18) in that span. ... RB Derrick Henry leads the AFC and is second in the NFL with 843 yards rushing. He has eight rushing TDs in his past six games. ... WR A.J. Brown has had a TD catch in five straight games, with 100 or more yards receiving in two of his past three games. ... The Titans lead the NFL with a plus-10 turnover margin. ... DB Desmond King returned a fumble 63 yards for a TD last week in his Tennessee debut. ... Fantasy tip: Jonnu Smith of the Titans has six TD catches, which is tied for the league lead among tight ends.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL