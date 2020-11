The Latest: Boris Johnson calls Trump 'previous president'

Britain's prime Minister Boris Johnson rushes to Parliament after attending the Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, Nov. ... Britain's prime Minister Boris Johnson rushes to Parliament after attending the Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Services held in many nations Wednesday commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and honouring all those who died in war. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Vice President Mike Pence leaves a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Vice President Mike Pence leaves a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens as President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Phot... Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens as President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) President-elect Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend a weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development... British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend a weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called Donald Trump the “previous president” of the United States and said it was “refreshing” to talk to President-elect Joe Biden.

Johnson has had a warm relationship with Trump. He congratulated Biden on his election victory in a phone call on Tuesday.

Johnson told British lawmakers on Wednesday that he and Biden discussed plans to “stick up for NATO and to work together in the fight against climate change” -- issues on which Trump and the British leader have starkly different views.

Johnson says it was “refreshing” to have that conversation and he looks forward to “many more.”

He says he has had “a good relationship with the previous president" and it's “the duty of all prime ministers to have a good relationship with the White House.” But he says he was “delighted to find the many areas in which the incoming Biden-Harris administration is able to make common cause with” British lawmakers.

___

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

Vowing “to get right to work,” President-elect Joe Biden shrugs off President Donald Trump’s fierce refusal to accept the election outcome as “inconsequential,” even as Democrats elsewhere warn that the Republican president’s actions are dangerous.

