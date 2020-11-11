Cycling: Groenewegen gets 9-month ban over horror crash

Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen was banned from racing for nine months on Wednesday for causing a crash that resulted in his compatriot being put in a medically induced coma.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) said its disciplinary panel had suspended the 27-year-old until May 7.

The crash happened at the finish of the first stage of the Tour of Poland in August. Groenewegen, who rides for the Jumbo Visma team, veered right during the final sprint, forcing rival Fabio Jakobsen of Deceuninck-Quick Step into the roadside barriers.

Jakobsen, 24, was taken to hospital, where he spent two days in a coma and underwent facial reconstruction surgery. He was awarded the stage after Groenewegen was disqualified.

"The rider collaborated with the investigation and accepted to serve a period of suspension until May 7, 2021, corresponding to a period of nine months from the date of the incident," the UCI said in a statement.

'Black page in my career'

Groenewegen, who had surgery on a fractured collar bone after the crash, said the incident would "forever be a black page in my career."

"During the sprint I deviated from my line. I'm sorry, because I want to be a fair sprinter," he said.

"I follow the news of Fabio's recovery closely. I can only hope that one day he'll return completely."

Officials at the Tour of Poland had been criticized for organizing a downhill sprint to finish the first stage, and for the type of road barriers used.

The crash in August came a year after 22-year-old Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died after falling and hitting a concrete structure at the 2019 Tour of Poland.

nm/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)