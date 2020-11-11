Taiwan plans to offer accommodation subsidies for seniors during Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has proposed an accommodation subsidy plan to benefit people over 55 years old during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The previous accommodation subsidy program finished at the end of October, and the COVID-19 pandemic situation in foreign countries has remained grave. The tourism industry in Taiwan is currently facing a dark winter.

Lin has recently met with representatives from the country’s tourism industry, according to CNA. He proposed several measures aimed to boost domestic travel, including the accommodation subsidy plan for seniors.

According to the Taiwan Tourism Bureau’s plan, the people to benefit from the subsidy are Taiwan nationals over 55 years old, who will receive the benefit after they book accommodation at participating hotels.

According to the plan, each eligible person can apply for the subsidy three times, and each time they will get a subsidy of NT$1,500 (US$50) per room per night, which will be deducted directly from the room price. Therefore, each eligible person can receive a maximum subsidy of NT$4,500.

The proposal is designed to encourage people to arrange for a four-day-three-night trip or longer.

There are also time and location restraints for the measure. According to the Tourism Bureau’s plan, the accommodation subsidies for seniors can only be used from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13 in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Keelung, Hsinchu City, and Hsinchu County

The Tourism Bureau said the proposal is in the preliminary stage, and a detailed program will be announced by the end of December.