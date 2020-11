Wednesday

At Arena Armeec Sofia

Sofia, Bulgaria

Purse: €325,615

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Garanti Koza Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marin Cilic, Croatia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, vs. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).