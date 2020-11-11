Pope Francis vows to end sexual abuse after McCarrick report

FILE - In this May 21, 2001 file photo, Cardinals William Henry Keeler, left, Archbishop of Baltimore, Md., and Theodore Edgar McCarrick, Archbishop o... FILE - In this May 21, 2001 file photo, Cardinals William Henry Keeler, left, Archbishop of Baltimore, Md., and Theodore Edgar McCarrick, Archbishop of Washington, D.C., leave a major meeting with cardinals from around the world attended by Pope John Paul II in the Synod Hall at the Vatican. The Pontiff called the meeting to examine the challenges of the church in the new millennium. (AP Photo/ Massimo Sambucetti, File)

FILE - In this April 24, 2002 file photo, Cardinal James Francis Stafford, left, head of the Pontifical Council for Laymen, Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick of Washington, D.C., center, and United States Catholic Bishops' Conference President Wilton Gregory of Belleville, Ill., attend a news conference at the Vatican concluding a two-day meeting between Pope John Paul II and US cardinals at the Vatican. After an extraordinary meeting sparked by a sex abuse scandal, American Roman Catholic leaders agreed to make it easier to remove priests guilty of sexually abusing minors - but they stopped short of a zero-tolerance policy to dismiss all abusive priests. (AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 1988 file photo, President Ronald Reagan, center, and Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick, right, attend a Republican party c... FILE - In this Oct. 12, 1988 file photo, President Ronald Reagan, center, and Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick, right, attend a Republican party campaign stop in West Orange, N.J. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the Vatican is taking the extraordinary step of publishing its two-year investigation into the disgraced ex-Cardinal McCarrick, who was defrocked in 2019 after the Vatican determined that years of rumors that he was a sexual predator were true. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

FILE - In this April 18, 2005 file photo, U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick attends a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, as the cardinals who will elect a new Pope made their last public appearance before sequestering themselves inside the Sistine Chapel later in the day. Thousands of pilgrims and tourists packed St. Peter's Basilica and the square to take a last glimpse at the cardinals who elected the next head of the Roman Catholic Church during the Conclave. (AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito, File)

FILE - In this April 24, 2002 file photo, Washington Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick, right, flanked by head of the Pontifical Council for the Laity at the Vatican Cardinal James Francis Stafford, speaks at a news conference at the Vatican concluding a two-day meeting between Pope John Paul II and U.S. cardinals at the Vatican. After an extraordinary meeting sparked by a sex abuse scandal, American Roman Catholic leaders agreed to make it easier to remove priests guilty of sexually abusing minors - but they stopped short of a zero-tolerance policy to dismiss all abusive priests. (AP Photo/Santiago Lyon, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2001 file photo, Cardinal-designate Theodore E. McCarrick, right, is congratulated by Cardinal William Keeler of Baltimore before a Sunday evening Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. Pope John Paul II elevated McCarrick, the current archbishop of Washington, to cardinal. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2000 file photo, Archbishop Theodore McCarrick, who heads the archdiocese for the U.S. military, speaks with a guest during Ca... FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2000 file photo, Archbishop Theodore McCarrick, who heads the archdiocese for the U.S. military, speaks with a guest during Cardinal John O'Connor's 80th birthday party dinner at New York's Waldorf-Astoria hotel. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the Vatican is taking the extraordinary step of publishing its two-year investigation into the disgraced ex-Cardinal McCarrick, who was defrocked in 2019 after the Vatican determined that years of rumors that he was a sexual predator were true. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2003 file photo, Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick, Archbishop of Washington, D.C., center, joins his fellow clergy in prayer ... FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2003 file photo, Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick, Archbishop of Washington, D.C., center, joins his fellow clergy in prayer at the end of the opening session of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting in Washington. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the Vatican is taking the extraordinary step of publishing its two-year investigation into the disgraced ex-Cardinal McCarrick, who was defrocked in 2019 after the Vatican determined that years of rumors that he was a sexual predator were true. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2011 file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick prays during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' annual fall assemb... FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2011 file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick prays during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' annual fall assembly in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the Vatican is taking the extraordinary step of publishing its two-year investigation into the disgraced ex-Cardinal McCarrick, who was defrocked in 2019 after the Vatican determined that years of rumors that he was a sexual predator were true. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2001 file photo, Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick, archbishop of Washington D.C., wearing the three-cornered biretta hat, embraces Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. In a sunlit ceremony of ancient ritual in St. Peter's Square, Pope John Paul II installed a record number of cardinals - 44 new princes of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2001 file photo, U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick, archbishop of Washington, D.C., shakes hands with Pope John Paul II during the General Audience with the newly appointed cardinals in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican. McCarrick was one of the three Americans on a record list of 44 new cardinals who were elevated in a ceremony at the Vatican on Feb. 21, 2001. (AP Photo/Massimo Sambucetti, File)

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis pledged Wednesday to rid the Catholic Church of sexual abuse and offered prayers to victims of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a day after the Vatican released a detailed report into the decades-long church cover-up of his sexual misconduct.

Francis concluded his weekly general audience Wednesday by recalling that the report into the “painful case” of the former high-ranking American cardinal had been released the previous day.

“I renew my closeness to victims of any abuse and commitment of the church to eradicate this evil,” Francis said. He then paused silently for nearly a minute, apparently in prayer.

The Vatican report blamed a host of bishops, cardinals and popes for downplaying and dismissing mountains of evidence of McCarrick’s misconduct starting in the 1990s. The report blamed St. John Paul II, however, for having appointed McCarrick archbishop of Washington in 2000, and made him a cardinal, despite having commissioned an inquiry that found he shared his bed with seminarians.

In his remarks Wednesday, however, Francis held John Paul up for praise. Noting that Wednesday marked Poland's independence day, Francis quoted John Paul as telling young people what it means to be truly free.

“While we thank the Lord for the gift of national and personal freedom, what St. John Paul II taught young people comes to mind," Francis said. He then cited the Polish pope as saying that being free means being “a man of upright conscience, to be responsible, to be a man ‘for others.’”

Francis defrocked the 90-year-old McCarrick last year after a separate Vatican investigation found he sexually abused adults as well as children.