Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

New Zealand's Ardern says has plans for wedding, but no date yet

By  REUTERS
2020/11/11 23:00
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford. 

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford.  (AP photo)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has plans in place for her wedding, but hasn’t set a date yet.

“We have some plans - they are some way off,” she told reporters in the city of New Plymouth on Wednesday (Nov. 11), in response to a question. “We might need to share some of our plans with our family and friends before we do that more widely.”

Ardern, 40, is engaged to television host Clarke Gayford, 44, and they have a two-year-old daughter. Last month, she led her Labour Party to a landslide victory in the general election, cementing her second term in office.

Ardern has won global acclaim for her decisive response to COVID-19 and healing the nation after a massacre of Muslims by a white supremacist last year.
Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand
coronavirus
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Hong Kong, Singapore to launch travel bubble
Hong Kong, Singapore to launch travel bubble
2020/11/11 14:33
Yo-Yo Ma praises Taiwan in first live performance since February
Yo-Yo Ma praises Taiwan in first live performance since February
2020/11/11 12:21
China tightens inspections of meat imports, cold chains to allegedly stop coronavirus
China tightens inspections of meat imports, cold chains to allegedly stop coronavirus
2020/11/11 12:00
China gloats over exclusion of Taiwan from WHA
China gloats over exclusion of Taiwan from WHA
2020/11/11 10:32
US tech firm delegation to visit Taiwan in first ‘business travel bubble’
US tech firm delegation to visit Taiwan in first ‘business travel bubble’
2020/11/11 10:29