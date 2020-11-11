Singles’ housing occupies quarter of total in Taiwan

Singles Day is a major shopping event, but singles also have special housing needs Singles Day is a major shopping event, but singles also have special housing needs (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During the second quarter of the year, the number of new housing for singles in Taiwan reached 25.66 percent of the total, its highest level in more than a decade, real estate agents said Wednesday (Nov. 11).

The young and single homebuyers value efficient transportation and a convenient living environment, with most of the suitable apartments available in Taipei and New Taipei, CNA reported.

Nov. 11 is also known as Singles’ Day because the four digits of the date resemble “bare branches,” Chinese Internet slang for single men, who are unable to add “branches” to the family tree.

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, one out of every four apartments is targeted at single residents, the highest proportion since 2009. The figure is 29.15 percent for New Taipei City, the highest in the country, with Taipei City close behind at 28.24 percent.

In the capital, the Zhongshan District was the most popular due to its central location, while in New Taipei City, the Danshui District won the popularity stakes with its low prices and convenient transportation choices, including the Mass Rapid Transit system, the more recent Light Rail Transit, and in the near future the Danjiang Bridge across the Tamsui River.