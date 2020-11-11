Taiwan seeks to recruit 20,000 volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trials

Taiwan looks to recruit 20,000 volunteers for coronavirus vaccine trials. (Pixabay photo) Taiwan looks to recruit 20,000 volunteers for coronavirus vaccine trials. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) announced Wednesday (Nov. 11) that it is recruiting 20,000 volunteers for Phase 2 clinical trials of coronavirus vaccines developed by Taiwanese researchers.

During a press conference on Taiwan's latest pandemic efforts, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said all three vaccine makers in the country are expected to complete their Phase 1 clinical trials soon. Since a lot more volunteers will be needed for the Phase 2 studies, he said an online platform has been launched to move ahead with the recruitment process.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director-General Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) explained that each vaccine trial will require 3,500 participants and that the MOHW is hoping to recruit 20,000 people by the end of November. She said those who are interested in volunteering should read and understand the consent form before entering their information on the volunteer website.

Wu pointed out that individuals must be in good or stable health to participate in the vaccine trials. She said chronic disease patients, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and people receiving chemotherapy or recovering from major surgeries within the last 30 days should not be enrolled in the studies.

Wu also noted that people under the age of 20 should provide an agreement from their guardians before volunteering. She said registration is now open on the volunteer website and will close on Nov. 30, reported ETtoday.

In regard to compensations for the volunteers, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Advisory Specialist Panel Convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said travel and medical expenses will be provided. He added that volunteers who suffer serious adverse reactions will also receive drug-related injury relief, reported Liberty Times.



FDA Director-General Wu Shou-mei. (CNA photo)