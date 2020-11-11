New Taipei celebrates opening of Blue Sea Line with festivities, fireworks display

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first section of New Taipei City's Blue Sea Line will open on Sunday (Nov. 15), and various activities will take place at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf that day to celebrate the occasion, the city's Department of Rapid Transit Systems said in a press release.

The new line, which has three stations, including Tamsui Fisherman’s Wharf Station, connects with the existing Danhai light rail line at Binhai Shalun Station. Operations will begin Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.until 12:00 a.m., according to the department.

The department also urged members of the public to take the light rail from Hongshulin Station to Tamsui Fisherman’s Wharf Station to attend the celebratory activities.

The opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday and beginning at 2 p.m., a garden party featuring nearly 30 participating stores and performances by theatrical troupes and local groups will take place at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf.

At 7:30 p.m., a 10-minute fireworks show will be held in the sky over Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf. In addition to the wharf, the department said that the new Taipei University of Marine Technology Station, Bali Sailing Pier, and the long sea dyke in Bali across the bay are also good places to watch the fireworks.

The city government has also planned to top the festivities off with a concert featuring performances by musical artists including Ian Chen, Bii, and 831.

There will be traffic control measures put in place around Tamsui's Zhongzheng Road from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning and at the second entrance to the Fisherman’s Wharf on Sunday afternoon in preparation for the celebration.



(New Taipei City Government photo)