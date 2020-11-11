Alexa
Website for century-old trails in northern Taiwan goes live

Tamsui-Kavalan Trails website touted as user-friendly, offering information in both Chinese and English

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/11 11:48
(Facebook, Tamsui-Kavalan Trails photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A website introducing a historic trail in northern Taiwan has been launched, providing interested trekkers with various information in both Chinese and English.

Rolled out by the New Taipei city government, the website is dedicated to the Tamsui-Kavalan Trails (TK Trails, 淡蘭古道), a series of trails connecting Tamsui District in New Taipei and Yilan in eastern Taiwan. In addition to its historic significance as a path for the transport of tea and other economically important crops, the route also has a plethora of wildlife.

The website encompasses all the information needed to explore the century-old trails, from a detailed introduction and history of the 16 sub trails, to the weather, transportation, rest areas, interactive maps, recommended tours, and advice from experts.

It incorporates forest themes and features a user-friendly interface in three hues, allowing for a refreshing experience for those planning an adventurous hike, according to Xiao Qing-yang (蕭青陽), designer of the website.

Visit Tamsui-Kavalan Trails, its Facebook page, and New Taipei’s Tourism and Travel Department to find out more.
