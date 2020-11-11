Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Yo-Yo Ma praises Taiwan in first live performance since February

Legendary American cellist shares Bach with audience at Taipei Music Center

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/11 11:12
Celebrated American cellist Yo-Yo Ma. (Wikipedia photo)

Celebrated American cellist Yo-Yo Ma. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — World-renowned American cellist Yo-Yo Ma (馬友友) took the stage at the Taipei Music Center on Tuesday (Nov. 10) in his first live performance since February and praised Taiwan for its effective handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of his The Bach Project tour, Ma greeted an audience of over 4,000 in the Taiwanese capital Tuesday evening with his interpretation of Bach's six suites for solo cello. Ma has said the 36-stop, six-continent tour is aimed at exploring how culture connects people around the world.

Ma was originally scheduled to perform in Taipei in March, but his visit was delayed by the global outbreak. After negotiating with Taiwanese health officials, he received approval to undergo a shortened quarantine period before going on stage Tuesday.

During the performance, the 65-year-old musician praised Taiwan for being a role model to the international community in the fight against COVID-19. He said he was inspired by the unity of the Taiwanese people.

Ma emphasized that Bach's six suites for solo cello have accompanied him during his happiest and saddest moments. He said he wanted to dedicate Tuesday's performance to "people who have lost their health, opportunities, dignity, and lives."

Ma also surprised the audience with a special guest — indigenous Taiwanese singer Abao, who won Album of the Year, Best Indigenous Language Album, and Song of the Year at the 31st Golden Melody Awards last month. The two closed with Abao's song "Thank you" in honor of frontline medical workers in Taiwan and around the world, reported CNA.

Following Saturday's show in Taipei, Ma will travel to other parts of the island for four performances with British pianist Kathryn Stott. Their concerts will take place at the Tainan Cultural Center on Nov. 11, National Taichung Theater on Nov. 13, National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts on Nov. 14, and National Concert Hall in Taipei on Nov. 15, according to local promoter The Management of New Art.

Yo-Yo Ma praises Taiwan in first live performance since February
Indigenous Taiwanese singer Abao at Golden Melody Awards. (CNA photo)
Yo-Yo Ma
Taipei Music Center
cello
pandemic
Bach
Abao
cellist
classical music

RELATED ARTICLES

Asian stocks rise for 2nd day on coronavirus vaccine hopes
Asian stocks rise for 2nd day on coronavirus vaccine hopes
2020/11/10 22:00
Healthcare technology will boost Taiwan’s economy: Legislative speaker
Healthcare technology will boost Taiwan’s economy: Legislative speaker
2020/11/10 16:59
Former NATO chief condemns Taiwan’s exclusion from WHA
Former NATO chief condemns Taiwan’s exclusion from WHA
2020/11/10 15:47
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
2020/11/10 12:00
Outbound travel likely to resume in late 2021: Taiwan health minister
Outbound travel likely to resume in late 2021: Taiwan health minister
2020/11/07 13:50